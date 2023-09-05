Boys Run I toowú klatseen is a ten-week program consisting of running, discussion, and cultural activities for 3rd through 5th grade boys. The program seeks to teach participants the skills they need to build healthy relationships and create a community of respect for self and others. Alec Duncan is the youth programs manager for Sitka Tribe of Alaska and coach Cassie Guiley joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the program.

