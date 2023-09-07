Christian Litten, Shelby Williams, and Ally Witherspoon are on the leadership committee for the Ramshackle Cabaret, which will be hosting a “Roll Call,” 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September 10, in the Mean Queen Dungeon. Anyone interested in performing, technical theater, security, or any of the numerous roles needed to stage cabaret performances this season is welcome to join. The Ramshackle Cabaret is an adult variety show featuring comedy, dance, and burlesque. It’s mission is to support sexual health and reproductive rights in Alaska. Learn more about the Ramshackle Cabaret.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023
Allen Marine Drawing – ends 4/6/23