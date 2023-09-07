Christian Litten, Shelby Williams, and Ally Witherspoon are on the leadership committee for the Ramshackle Cabaret, which will be hosting a “Roll Call,” 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September 10, in the Mean Queen Dungeon. Anyone interested in performing, technical theater, security, or any of the numerous roles needed to stage cabaret performances this season is welcome to join. The Ramshackle Cabaret is an adult variety show featuring comedy, dance, and burlesque. It’s mission is to support sexual health and reproductive rights in Alaska. Learn more about the Ramshackle Cabaret.