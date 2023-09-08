Sitka Fine Arts Camp will be hosting an open house and offering free entry on Saturday (9-9-2023) at the Hames Center to reveal new locker rooms, including private changing rooms and new sauna space. Roger Schmidt and Paige Craig joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk about the multi-year renovation process and what guests can expect on Saturday. Listen to the full interview here:

From 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday, visitors can take a free exercise class, sign up with a membership discount, and tour the new facilities. For more information, email info@hamescenter.org.