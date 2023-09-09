This September, the Sitka Sound Science Center is welcoming a new Scientist in Residency Fellow arriving. Deanna Nash, is a post doctoral atmospheric researcher at the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at Scripps. She joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk about her work and plans while in Sitka. Listen here:
