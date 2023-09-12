Catalyst Quartet members Karlos Rodriquez, Paul Laria, Abi Fayette, and Karla Donehew Perez.

Paul Laria (viola) and Karlos Rodriguez (cello) are two members of the internationally-acclaimed Catalyst Quartet. Their ensemble will be joined by Sitka Music Festival artistic director Zuill Bailey for a performance that covers the spectrum of chamber music, from Haydn’s “Sunrise” Quartet, through 20th Century composers Caroline Shaw and Nick Revel. 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, Harrigan Centennial Hall. Tickets available online.