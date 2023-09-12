Paul Laria (viola) and Karlos Rodriguez (cello) are two members of the internationally-acclaimed Catalyst Quartet. Their ensemble will be joined by Sitka Music Festival artistic director Zuill Bailey for a performance that covers the spectrum of chamber music, from Haydn’s “Sunrise” Quartet, through 20th Century composers Caroline Shaw and Nick Revel. 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, Harrigan Centennial Hall. Tickets available online.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023
Allen Marine Drawing – ends 4/6/23
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 10/8/23