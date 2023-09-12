Should a community garden group get the green light to lease a plot of city-owned land? That’s a question the Sitka Assembly will consider when it meets tonight (9-12-23).



The organizers of the Sitka Community Garden Project had initially pitched two locations for developing gardens, where they would rent out plots to local green thumbs– one on Jarvis Street and another on Osprey Street. But they hit a snag at a planning commission meeting in July, when some neighbors of the Osprey Street location pushed back. For now, the group is only pursuing the Jarvis Street lot.

The assembly will also hear an update from city staff on the airport terminal expansion project. The state of Alaska owns Sitka’s airport, but the city owns the terminal building. Construction on the $40 million dollar project to improve the building kicks off this fall.

And in other business, the assembly will consider on final reading whether to raise assembly member and mayoral salaries for the first time in 20 years.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.