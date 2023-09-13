Volunteers will focus on reintroducing vegetation to an area near the Harbor Mountain picnic area, which has turned into mud from heavy foot traffic. (Sitka Trail Works.)

Sitka Trail Works and the US Forest Service are partnering to host a volunteer work party for National Public Lands Day this Saturday, September 16. District Ranger Eric Garner and Sitka Trail Works Programming Director Lily Garza joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to talk about the event and other volunteer opportunities down the line. Listen to the full interview here:

The work party will take place 10 am Saturday (9-16-23) at the Harbor Mountain picnic area. Lunch and equipment is provided, but volunteers should bring rain gear. Volunteers can register at sitkatrailworks.org.