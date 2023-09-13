Asst. superintendent Deidre Jenson says Bradshaw is recovering from his injuries, and planning to return to Sitka to complete his interim year as district superintendent. (KCAW/Woolsey)

Sitka Schools superintendent Steve Bradshaw is reportedly in stable condition at a Seattle hospital, after being medevaced last week.

In a news release from the Sitka district office, assistant superintendent Deidre Jenson says that Bradshaw was attending a conference in Juneau late last week, when he sustained multiple injuries in a fall. He was subsequently medevaced to Seattle for additional care.

Jenson says that due to the extent of Bradshaw’s injuries, he will have some recovery time. Nevertheless, he is planning on returning to finish his interim superintendent role for the remainder of the year.

Bradshaw was hired on July 1 for one year to serve as interim superintendent, while the Sitka School Board searched for a full-time replacement for Frank Hauser, who left the job in Sitka to become superintendent in Juneau.

Bradshaw has been an education professional for 44 years. He came out of retirement for the interim post in Sitka. He most recently was the superintendent of the Columbia Falls, Montana, school district from 2014 to 2020. Prior to that, he was superintendent in Sitka for 13 years, and principal of Sitka High School for three years.