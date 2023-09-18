Sitka Fine Arts Camp is hosting a night of standup comedy featuring former Saturday Night Live cast member Brooks Wheelan. Anchorage-based comedian Justin Sands will open the performance, which takes place Tuesday, September 19 at Odess Theater. Sands and Wheelan, as well as Sitka Fine Arts Camp’s Kenley Jackson, joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk about what audiences can expect. Listen to the full interview here:

The show is Tuesday, September 19 from 7:00-9:00pm at Odess Theater. Event includes a cash bar. Tickets are available at fineartscamp.org or at the door.