The annual meeting of the Southeast Conference kicks off in Sitka on Tuesday (9-19-23), and in its annual report, “Southeast By The Numbers” the organization is pointing to an “economic renaissance” for the region.



Southeast Conference Executive Director Robert Venables and Rain Coast Data director Meilani Schijvens joined KCAW’s Katherine Rose to discuss the conference and the organization’s annual “Southeast By The Numbers” report which they released today. Listen here:

Southeast Conference isn’t just about jobs though, it’s about reviewing economic data, and it’s about developing a long-term planning strategy for Southeast Alaska’s economy across industries. Other events include a legislative forum, a panel on the growing mariculture industry, a presentation on the future of transportation in the state, and another on housing in the region.

Registration is required to attend the Southeast Conference. One-day fees start at $225 to attend in-person. You can find a link to more registration information here. You can also register to attend SE Conference virtually.