Lisa Sadleir-Hart and Jasmine Shaw join us to discuss the launch of a new food security survey. Sponsored by Transition Sitka, the Sitka Local Foods Network, and numerous other community partners, the “2023 Sitka Community Food Assessment” will help food security advocates understand the changes to food security that have occurred since the original survey in 2013, including inflation, the cost of food, and access to traditional foods. Take the survey online, or fill out a paper copy at the Sitka Farmers Market on September 23, or at the Sitka Public Library.
