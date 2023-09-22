School board members Todd Gebler (l.) and Felix Myers (behind mic) saw a chance for Sitka to be free to take care of its own schools — rather than wait for the state — in passing Prop. 2. Assistant superintendent Deidre Jenson (r.) said “for the community, schools are our future,” and believed children should be a top priority for local funding. (KCAW/Katherine Rose)

Sitka voters will see two ballot questions when they head to the polls on election day this October 3. Prop. 1 will ask voters to amend the Sitka Charter so that municipal employees can serve on the school board. Prop. 2 will ask them to reinstate a seasonal sales tax increase of 1-percent to pay for the maintenance and construction of schools.

On Wednesday evening (9-20-22), KCAW’s Robert Woolsey moderated a live forum on the propositions with panelists Todd Gebler and Felix Myers, who both sit on the Sitka School Board, and with Deidre Jenson, who is assistant superintendent of schools.

(Note: Full transcript forthcoming.)