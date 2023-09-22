Tom Williams is the only candidate for school board that Sitka voters will see on the October municipal ballot.

Williams is looking for a three-year term, after being appointed to the board in June.

Williams appeared in an election forum on KCAW Wednesday night (9-20-23) to answer questions from listeners. An official write-in candidate, Stephen Morse, was invited to appear, but was unable to attend.

Williams was asked about the two most important jobs facing the

school board this year: hiring a new superintendent, and negotiating with the teacher’s union. He spoke on other topics as well, including the lack of school board candidates.

