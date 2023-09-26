Selina Alexander shows some of her work at the Sheldon Jackson Museum on Friday, September 22. (Photo provided by Friends of Sheldon Jackson Museum.)

As part of the Alaska Native Artist Residency Program, Koyukon-Athabascan artist Selina Alexander will share her art through several events over the next few days. Alexander’s work focuses on caribou tufting, beading, and porcupine quillwork. Alexander and museum curator Jackie Fernandez-Hamberg joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss upcoming events and Alexander’s artistic evolution — including her first ever art project, a Barbie doll outfit made of mink and muskrat. Listen to the full interview here:

Alexander’s talk “Learning My Art Forms” will be held Thursday, September 28 from 2-3pm at the Sheldon Jackson Museum and on Zoom. For more information, call (907)-747-8981 or visit friendsofsjm.com.