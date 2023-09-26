The agenda for tonight’s Sitka Assembly meeting is the shortest it’s been in recent memory, with just a few items up for consideration. It’s the last regular meeting before the municipal election on October 3.



The assembly will hear a presentation from a regulatory specialist on the Green Lake Hydroelectric Project relicensing. The facility has a 50 year federal license– it’s set to expire in 2029. According to the specialist’s report, it typically takes about five years to go through the relicensing process.

It will also decide on how to award several FY24 nonprofit grants, and will discuss the administrator’s annual recommended transfer to the public infrastructure sinking fund.

The assembly will also issue a proclamation reaffirming Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a local holiday, and present a service award to Chris Spivey for his years on the local Planning Commission. And it will also consider marijuana license renewal for Northern Lights Indoor Gardens,

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.