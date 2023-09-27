(Flickr photo/madame.furie)

Amanda Roberts is vice-president of the Sitka Moose Lodge, which will be sponsoring the 3rd Annual Neil Huff Regional Pool Tournament beginning today (9-27-23) with Women’s 8-Ball. The tourney culminates on Saturday with Scotch Doubles, and Sunday with the finals and awards presentation. The Greater Sitka Pool League, American Legion Post 13, Ernie’s Saloon, Pioneer Bar, and the Westmark are all providing support (and extra tables). See flyer below for registration information.