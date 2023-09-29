My name is Phil Burdick, and I am running as a write-in candidate for the Sitka School Board. With over 25 years of experience as a teacher, administrator, and parent in Sitka schools, I am deeply invested in the success of our district.

I decided to enter this race because the Board needs a full team to address crucial issues like funding, contracts, strategic planning, and hiring a new Superintendent. We cannot afford delays in tackling these challenges.

As an educator and parent, I understand the struggles families face and will listen to your needs. My 15 years of teaching have given me insight into what staff require to excel professionally. And my decade as an administrator has prepared me for the Board’s vital governance role – I will provide steady leadership through difficult times.

I believe strongly in building community and harnessing the power of relationships to overcome adversity. I believe in public education’s role in fostering a robust local economy and democracy. And I believe in committing myself to these ideals through service. This drives my run as a write-in candidate.

I ask for your vote this Tuesday, October 3rd and thank you for considering me for School Board.