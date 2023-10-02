Another write-in candidate has officially filed for Sitka School Board.

Retired administrator and former teacher Phil Burdick submitted paperwork to the municipal clerk on Thursday (9-28-23), the last day to register as a write-in for the October 3 municipal election.

Burdick is the third candidate for three open seats on the board. He joins fellow write-in Steve Morse, and incumbent Tom Williams, who filed through the usual channels and whose name is the only one which will be printed on the ballot.

With three seats open on the school board, Burdick – in an email to KCAW – says that he entered the race “because the board needs a full team to address crucial issues like funding, contracts, strategic planning, and hiring a new superintendent. We cannot afford delays in tackling these challenges.”

Burdick worked over 25 years in the Sitka School District, 15 as a teacher, and 10 years as a co-principal of Pacific High School and co-assistant superintendent. He returned to classroom teaching at Pacific High for two years, before retiring last year.

Write-in candidate Steve Morse is also a long-time educator, who retired from the Sitka School District after working in special education as a speech therapist. He has since entered private practice, providing services to districts across Alaska. In his advocacy statement, he writes “I understand the importance of partnerships and family engagement. I believe we all need to work together to do what’s best for our children and our community.”

You can learn more about all the candidates for school board and assembly, and the two ballot questions, by visiting the KCAW Election Center online at kcaw.org.

Election Day in Sitka is Tuesday, October 3. Early voting is open at Harrigan Centennial Hall, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, October 2.