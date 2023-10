The Mike Block Trio will be performing in Sitka this Tuesday. (Sitka Music Festival, 2023.)

The Mike Block Trio will be performing in Sitka this week. The string trio blends American roots music with contemporary and other genres. Cellist Mike Block joined KCAW’s Darryl Rehkopf to discuss the upcoming performance, which is hosted through the Sitka Music Festival. Listen to the full interview here:

The show is 7:00 pm Tuesday (10-3-23) at Odess Theater. Tickets are available at sitkamusicfestival.org or at the door.