Jessica Earnshaw and Sara Peterson begin to tally votes from Precinct 1.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.

Voters handed high school teacher Tim Pike a three-year term on the Sitka Assembly, after ballots were counted on election day Tuesday.

A second three-year term on the assembly will be decided by absentee counting this Friday.

Tim Pike was an incumbent, appointed earlier this year to the assembly to fill a vacant seat. Fellow incumbent JJ Carlson was also an appointed incumbent, and finished second to Pike – by only 127 votes (1,212 to 1,085). Carlson’s taking the second available three-year term is not assured, however. Challenger Scott Saline finished just nine votes behind Carlson, which puts him easily in range of capturing the seat when a possible 79 absentee ballots are counted on Friday.

In any event, both Saline and Carlson will serve on the assembly beginning this fall – with the candidate winning the fewer votes taking only a one-year term.

Political newcomer Austin Cranford finished a distant fourth with just over 500 votes.

For Sitka School Board, incumbent appointee Tom Williams won a three-year term with 1,206 votes. Williams was the only name on the ballot for three open seats on the board. Steve Morse and Phil Burdick entered as write-in candidates, and appear to have succeeded, earning a combined 1,030 votes. After the ballots are hand counted for the write-ins, the top vote-getter will take a three-year term on the board, the runner-up will take a two-year term. Both Morse and Burdick are retired educators, and well-known in the district.

The lower-than-usual interest in serving on the Sitka School Board in the past few years prompted ballot proposition 1, which would amend the Sitka Charter to allow municipal employees to serve on the school board. Voters passed the proposition overwhelmingly, by nearly a 4-to-1 margin (1,200 to 360).

Prop. 2 was a bit tighter: It asked voters to reinstate a one-percent seasonal sales tax to support school maintenance, repair, and construction. Voters approved the prop by a 2-to-1 margin (1014 to 566). The tax – which was in place for the last 20 years and used to pay off school bonds – will raise an estimated $2.3 million to support school infrastructure, which is entirely owned by the city.

Turnout in Sitka was consistent with the last municipal election – about 1,500 residents cast ballots this year – but several hundred below the highly-competitive general election last year, when the late Congressman Don Young’s seat was up for grabs (approx. 2,200 ballots cast).