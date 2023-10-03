UAS is offering a one-day seminar on basic auto maintenance as part of its community education programming. Christine Galiza, John Galiza, and Kristin Scotchmer joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the UAS community education program and the basic auto maintenance class that will kick it off. Participants will learn how to change a tire, check and fill under-hood fluids, and change oil. Listen to the full interview here:

The class takes place Saturday, October 14 from 10 am to 12 pm at UAS. Participants can download the registration form at uas.alaska.edu/registrar or fill the form out in person at UAS. For questions, call or email Christine Galiza at acgaliza@alaska.edu or 907-747-7770.