The seventh annual Alaska Day Brewfest is coming up on October 18. This year’s event will feature a chili cookoff, limited release Harbor Mountain Brewing Co. beer, and family-friendly live music. Organizers Tiffany and Bridget joined KCAW’s Darryl Rehkopf to talk about the brews, music, and treats that will be available this year. Listen to the full interview here:

The event will start at Centennial Hall immediately following the downtown parade. Adult tickets are $25, and admission for children is free. Tickets are available at Old Harbor Books or at the door. For more information, contact Tiffany Pearson at 907-738-8161.