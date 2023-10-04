A group performs in the February 2023 Wearable Arts show. (Greater Sitka Arts Council/2023)

The Greater Sitka Arts Council is on the hunt for designers for the 2024 Wearable Arts show. The show’s theme will be “The Sky is the Limit.” Tiffany and Elizabeth Pearson and Bobbi Jordan joined KCAW’s Darryl Rehkopf to talk about the planning process and how Sitkans can get involved. Listen to the full interview here:

Wearable Arts will be February 10, 2024. Designers can fill out the preliminary design form at www.sitkaartscouncil.org or email Tiffany Pearson (tmpearson4@gmail.com) or Bobbi Jordan (thinkartthinksitka@gmail.com) with questions.