The theme of this year’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration is “healing through the generations.” Lloyd Platson and Crystal Duncan joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to talk about the event and how organizers have expanded the celebration this year. Listen to the full interview here:

The family-centered celebration starts at 5pm on Monday, October 9 at Harrigan Centennial Hall with a potluck dinner. The event will also include dance performances, a keynote address from Kyle Worl, hands-on activities, and small-group breakout sessions.