Sitka’s election results will be certified when the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (10-10-23), and new members will take their oaths of office.

Incumbents Tim Pike and JJ Carlson, who both were appointed to fill partial terms earlier this year, will be sworn in for full terms, and newcomer Scott Saline will be sworn in for a one-year term. Outgoing assembly member Crystal Duncan will be recognized for her service. Duncan was elected in 2020 and did not seek reelection this year.



The new assembly has a relatively short agenda in front of them with one big item up for consideration: buying back a lot and building the city sold to Sayak Logistics last year for just over $550,000 at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park. The city retained first right of refusal on the property should they decide to sell. Sayak Logistics owner Ben Blakey notified the city of his intent to sell the property in August. The building was appraised at $1.3 million dollars in September. A memo from the city administrator recommends the assembly buy back the property as it is integral to the future development of the haulout and shipyard at the park.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live following Alaska News Nightly

View the full agenda here