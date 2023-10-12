Mayor Steven Eisenbeisz presents outgoing assembly member Crystal Duncan with a service award. Duncan served on the assembly from 2020-2023. (CBS Photo)

Sitka’s municipal election results were certified and new assembly members were sworn in when the assembly met on Tuesday night (10-10-23).



But first, outgoing assembly member Crystal Duncan was recognized. After wrapping up her first full-term on the assembly, Duncan did not seek re-election this year. Mayor Steven Eisenbeisz thanked her for her service and said they would miss her at the assembly table.

“One of the things that I recognized recently for Crystal was her steadfast approach to the strategic plan, and keeping the assembly on track on the strategic plan and linking every single item back to that,” Eisenbeisz said.



“Crystal also brought a voice of inclusion,” he continued. “[She] wanted to make sure everyone had their voices heard and included at this table. And I think that’s massively important.”

Duncan didn’t comment on her departure, except to say, “Lets eat” before the assembly and audience took a brief interlude to share some cupcakes.

When the group returned from their break, newly elected assembly members took their oaths of office.

After an additional 72 absentee ballots were counted Friday (10-6-23), JJ Carlson secured a three-year term on the Sitka Assembly. She joined Tim Pike, the top vote-earner on election night, who also will take a three-year term. Finishing just 16 votes behind Carlson was Scott Saline, who took a one-year seat on the assembly.

For school board, Tom Williams was the sole candidate on the ballot, easily capturing the open three-year term. Write-in candidate Phil Burdick finished election night with a small lead for second place over fellow write-in Steve Morse. Absentee counting did not change that result, and Burdick will serve a three-year term. Steve Morse will serve a two-year term. All three will be sworn in at the next regular school board meeting.