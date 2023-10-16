Sitka’s 2023 WhaleFest is coming up, and organizers have been working on both new and familiar events to get participants in a marine mood. Jeff Budd, Kari Paustian, and Janet Clarke joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the Maritime Grind, WhaleFest workshops, and a new program for tots called “Tiny Tales.” Listen to the full interview here:
You can find a calendar of events and register for workshops at sitkawhalefest.org. To register a child for Tiny Tales, call the library at 747-4020 or visit the library front desk.