Dancers perform at the WhaleFest Grind, 2014. (photo by Mike Hicks)

Sitka’s 2023 WhaleFest is coming up, and organizers have been working on both new and familiar events to get participants in a marine mood. Jeff Budd, Kari Paustian, and Janet Clarke joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the Maritime Grind, WhaleFest workshops, and a new program for tots called “Tiny Tales.” Listen to the full interview here:

You can find a calendar of events and register for workshops at sitkawhalefest.org. To register a child for Tiny Tales, call the library at 747-4020 or visit the library front desk.