The Baranof Island Housing Authority and Sitka Tribe of Alaska are partnering to assess tribal housing needs in Sitka with a community survey.



In addition to reviewing available data, the assessment will include interviews with stakeholders and data workshops. The research will be conducted by Rain Coast Data in Juneau, the firm that produces “Southeast By the Numbers” and has already completed housing needs assessments for other southeast communities.

In a press release, BIHA Executive Director Cliff Richter wrote, “We know that the need for affordable housing in Sitka far exceeds our current ability to serve our Tribal community. Having more information on the current needs of Tribal households will improve our ability to seek and secure funding for housing programs and housing development. The results from this survey will help shape Sitka’s future.”

Expanding affordable housing was a top objective of the Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s strategic plan last year. “Understanding the housing needs of our citizens is a top priority,” said STA General Manager Lisa Gassman. Gassman said the project is being supported by the Tribal Council with federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The survey is open now through November to tribal citizens. You can participate in the survey here. Results from the assessment are expected early next year.