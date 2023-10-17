Sitkans who celebrate Alaska Day are preparing for a rainy holiday on Wednesday as the remnants of Typhoon Bolaven reach Southeast Alaska (10-18-23). But rain won’t stop the parade. Hal Spackman is the director of the Sitka Historical Museum- he joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the festival. Listen here:



An abbreviated list of Wednesday’s events:

11 a.m. – Sitka Lutheran Pie Sale and St. Michael’s Cathedral Fish Pie Sale

1:30 p.m. – AK Day Parade

2:00 p.m. (or immediately after parade) – In recognition of Reconciliation Day, a mourning ceremony will be held behind Beak Restaurant

2:00 p.m. – Transfer Ceremony

2:00 p.m.- Brewfest and Chili Cookoff

2:00 p.m. – New Archangel Dancers perform at Pioneers Home

6:00 p.m. – AK Day Auction