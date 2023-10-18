Fulbright Scholar and herring researcher Dr. Shingo Hamada has been conducting ethnographic research in coastal communities of Hokkaido over 15 years. He’ll be giving a presentation on Thursday night at UAS Sitka, presenting an overview on the use of kelp in Japanese food culture and the management of kelp as a fishery resource. He joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton for the morning interview to discuss his research and work in Southeast Alaska. Listen here:

Dr. Hamada will deliver his presentation at 7 p.m. on October 19 in room 229 at UAS Southeast Sitka campus.