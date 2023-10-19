Cindy Gibson and Susan Briles are giving a Medicare and Social Security presentation at 11 a.m. Friday, October 20th, at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Lunch is is provided. Anyone with specific questions about their benefits can download a copy of their Social Security statement at the Social Security Administration website and bring it along. Register at 907-966-2803.

Open enrollment for Medicare Part D (drugs) is happening now in Alaska through December 7. For a plan evaluation call Briles at 907-966-8662.