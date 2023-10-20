Dawn Georgia (r.) administers the Oath of Office to new school board members (l. to r.) Tom Williams, Steve Morse, and Phil Burdick. Felix Myers (far right) takes the oath as student member for a second term. (KCAW/Woolsey)

The Sitka School Board once again has a full, elected membership. New members Tom Williams, Phil Burdick, and Steve Morse were sworn in by district executive administrative assistant Dawn Georgia on Thursday night (10-19-23).

“And that I will faithfully and impartially discharge my duties as a member of the Sitka School Board to the best of my ability…”

Also taking the oath of office was student representative Felix Myers, who will be serving a second year on the board.

The board then organized itself. In one ballot for each office, they named Tristan Guevin as board president, Todd Gebler as vice-president, and Tom Williams as clerk. School liaisons were selected as follows: Tom Williams, Sitka High; Steve Morse, Blatchley; Phil Burdick, Keet Gooshi Heen; Tristan Guevin, Pacific High; Todd Gebler, Baranof Elementary.

In the uncontested municipal election earlier this month, Williams, Burdick, and Morse all took seats on the school board that were formerly occupied by women. District superintendent Steve Bradshaw, attending via teleconference from Montana, stated the obvious.

“I have to tell you though, guys, this is the first board I’ve ever worked for that was all male,” said Bradshaw. “So we may have some ego issues here or something before we’re done.”

Bradshaw’s remark was tongue-in-cheek, as was the board’s response: “We know who the top dog is,” they said, pointing back to executive assistant Dawn Georgia.

Superintendent search

The first order of business for the newly-seated Sitka School Board was to discuss how best to proceed with the search for a permanent superintendent to replace Steve Bradshaw, whose interim contract expires at the end of June next year.

In a work session Thursday night (10-19-23), the board considered proposals from four different organizations interested in leading the recruitment effort. With comparable base costs ranging from $10- to $17,000 dollars, board members did not see much to distinguish the four. (Alaska Association of School Boards, McPherson & Jacobsen, Hazard Young Attea Associates, Ray & Associates.)

One, however, the Alaska Association of School Boards, had performed this service for the district in the past. Todd Gebler served on the board during the last superintendent hire, and he said that made him “lean” toward AASB.

Felix Myers thought AASB would be more likely to find an Alaska-based candidate who was willing to work in Sitka for some time.

“The number-one priority is, as much as we can guarantee it, trying to get a consistency in that position,” said Myers. “And I think that you’re going to most likely find more consistency in someone who is from Alaska, or who has been working in Alaskan districts.”

Unlike many other jobs, the hiring of a school superintendent works on a timetable. For people already holding superintendencies elsewhere, evaluations happen in December, and then contracts are offered in January.

Board member Phil Burdick wanted to make sure Sitka was on schedule to make an offer when the time came.

“We have been behind the timeline on so many searches, and it has gotten us to where we are now,” said Burdick. “AASB can’t start until the end of November, because they’re so busy with the AASB retreat and some things. So if we if we want to actually start now (November 1), AASB can’t start for another three weeks.”

Additional perspective came from the public. Board president Tristan Guevin opened the work session to public comment, and Sitka Education Association president Mike Vieira offered this insight.

“One question I have is: how different is your process when you have a strong internal candidate?” Vieira asked.

Vieira was referring to district assistant superintendent Deidre Jenson, whom Bradshaw also described as a good prospect for the job. Vieira said it was important that whichever organization the board chose to lead the search be able to recruit a “high-level group of people” even when it was understood that there was a strong internal candidate.