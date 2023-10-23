The Sitka Food Co-op offers fresh, frozen, and refrigerated products in addition to packaged snack foods. (Photo provided by Raegan Boekenhauer.)

The Sitka Food Co-op is keeping it fresh with new offerings. In addition to fresh, frozen, and refrigerated food products, the co-op is now offering community events such as craft days — and they’ll soon be hosting a pumpkin pie bake-off. Raegan Boekenhauer and Keri Miller joined KCAW’s Darryl Rehkopf to discuss the co-op’s expanded offerings and how Sitkans can shop — even if they’re not a member. Listen to the full interview here:

The first annual Sitka Food Co-op Pumpkin Pie Bakeoff will be held Saturday Oct 28 at 12pm, with local chefs judging. To learn more, visit www.sitkafoodcoop.com.