Dr. Sarah Rebolloso McCullough will speak Wednesday evening in Sitka. (Photo provided by UAS-Sitka.)

A California researcher will present on anti-colonial universities in Sitka on Wednesday night (10-25-23). Dr. Sarah Rebolloso McCullough will discuss the colonial histories of universities and how we can address those legacies. Xéetl’ee Katelyn Stiles joined KCAW’s Meredith Redick to talk about what anti-colonialism means, and what audiences can expect from the conversation. Listen to the full interview here:

Doors open at 6:30pm on Wednesday at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi Community House, and the talk begins at 7pm. For more information, email kstiles3@alaska.edu.