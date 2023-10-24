$1 million dollars in excess sales tax revenue may go toward reducing Sitkans’ electric bills. That’s if the assembly, tonight, (10-24-23) passes an ordinance that would distribute utility account credits to residents.

According to a memo from Mayor Steven Eisenbeisz and co-sponsors Chris Ystad and Kevin Mosher, Sitka’s record-breaking tourist season resulted in sales tax revenue exceeding the assembly’s budget. Part of that surplus was deposited into the infrastructure sinking fund.



In the memo, the sponsors write, “The Assembly understands that everyone in town was affected by tourism in some way. We also acknowledge that not all the effects of tourism were positive.” The memo calls the payment an “expression of gratitude to the residents of Sitka.”

If approved, each residential utility account that’s been open for at least 12 months would be eligible for a one-time $300 subsidy credited to their utility accounts. It would amount to around 5% reduction in the overall average annual utility bill for residents. This would also include 21 registered liveaboards in Sitka’s harbor.

City staff are also hoping to score some money to improve the Crescent Harbor park. When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight, it will consider whether to apply for state grant funding to resurface the tennis courts.

According to a memo from the city’s public relations director Melissa Henshaw and parks and rec coordinator Kevin Knox, the tennis court hasn’t been resurfaced for 60 years. The project will create a more multi-purpose facility, where users could play everything from pickleball to badminton. The updates could also include new lighting and a small restroom facility. In all the project would cost $250,000 total with $125,000 in matching funds from the city.

Tonight the assembly will hear an update on plans to expand Sitka’s airport terminal. And on final reading, it will consider whether to repurchase property at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park that it sold to Sayak (SIGH-ack) Logistics last year.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.