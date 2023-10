A humpback whale dives in Sitka Sound. (Meredith Redick, 2017).

A key component of Sitka’s annual WhaleFest is the science symposium. This year, a diverse line-up of experts will give talks centered around this year’s festival theme, “Sound Science: Voices from the Ocean.” Lauren Wild and Lauren Bell joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss how speakers are interpreting that theme, and how Sitkans can register to attend. Listen to the full interview here:

For more information or to register for events, go to sitkawhalefest.org.