Based on actual events in a small California town many years ago, Trap is a “spooky documentary thriller” about an entire audience who fell unconscious during a theatrical performance. Young Performer’s Theater Zeke Blackwell says Trap is a slightly different direction for YPT around Halloween. Actors Alice and Elena share their perspective on the show. 7 p.m. Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 29 at the Odess Theater. Advance tickets available online from the Sitka Fine Arts Camp.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023
Allen Marine Drawing – ends 4/6/23
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 10/8/23