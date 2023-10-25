Based on actual events in a small California town many years ago, Trap is a “spooky documentary thriller” about an entire audience who fell unconscious during a theatrical performance. Young Performer’s Theater Zeke Blackwell says Trap is a slightly different direction for YPT around Halloween. Actors Alice and Elena share their perspective on the show. 7 p.m. Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 29 at the Odess Theater. Advance tickets available online from the Sitka Fine Arts Camp.