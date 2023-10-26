Jason Own and Loyd Platson, with Sitka Counseling and Prevention Services, share details about this weekend’s DEA Drug Takeback Day (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, October 28, at Harrigan Centennial Hall). This is a free opportunity for Sitkans to dispose of their unwanted, unused, expired medications — no questions asked. Also happening on Saturday is the annual Polar Plunge, in honor of National Suicide Prevention Month (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 28, beach next to the Sitka Sound Science Center). A free, mobile sauna will be available. For more information about Sitka Counseling Services call 907-747-3636.