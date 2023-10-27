Sitka will celebrate Día de los Muertos with crafts, music, and food for the whole family on Thursday, November 2. Audrey Beam and Anel Figueroa joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to share details about the history of the holiday and how Sitkans can participate. Listen to the full interview here:

From 3:30 to 4:30 pm on November 2, children and youth can participate in crafts and reading at the Sitka Public Library. The main event starts at 6pm at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi and will feature food, music, and an altar de muertos to commemorate loved ones who have passed. Participants are encouraged to dress up and bring photos of loved ones or other items for the altar.

For more information or to register for the youth event, call 907-747-4020. To make food donations or for information about the main event, e-mail anelfigueroa631@gmail.com.