Open Enrollment for health insurance is expected to come with some additional challenges this year. With “Medicaid Unwinding,” many people will be losing their Medicaid coverage and will need to enroll in health insurance through the Marketplace this fall. SEARHC’s Susan Briles joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the changes and how to enroll in health insurance through the ACA this winter. Listen to their conversation here:
