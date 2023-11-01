A man who was briefly on the lam from police in late August, but ultimately turned himself in, was indicted by the Sitka Grand Jury in October on ten counts, ranging from felony burglary to misdemeanor assault.

On the evening of August 27, 36-year-old Adam Fondell allegedly kicked in the door of an apartment on Halibut Point Road and assaulted three people. Police responded to several 911 calls about two men fighting in the parking lot of the apartment complex. By the time they arrived, Fondell had fled the scene, and they began searching for him.



About an hour later, Fondell allegedly broke into the apartment again and attempted to assault the people inside, at one point throwing one of the victims against a stove, shattering the glass in the oven door. One of the victims was able to escape from the apartment and call 911. Fondell fled the scene a second time before officers arrived. All three victims were taken to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center for treatment.



Police searched for Fondell throughout the evening and the next morning, issuing a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and publishing a bulletin asking for information on his whereabouts. He turned himself in the next evening.



A Sitka Grand Jury on October 26 indicted Fondell on 10 charges. Three of them were felonies, including two counts of burglary in the first degree, a Class B felony, and one felony count of criminal mischief. He was also indicted on one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, five misdemeanor counts of assault in the fourth degree, and one count of stalking in the second degree.

According to court documents, Fondell is out of custody after posting $30,000 bail. A trial in the case is tentatively scheduled for the first week of January.