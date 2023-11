With temperatures in the mid-40s and only a hint of drizzle, Sitkans turned out in droves to trick-or-treat on Lincoln Street yesterday. Downtown businesses offered candy to cowboys, bumblebees, and ghosts, plus dog treats for costumed canine companions.

A triceratops poses with a lamb outside of Old Harbor Books. (KCAW/Redick)

Two cowboys pause for a moment between stops to downtown businesses for candy. (KCAW/Redick)

Wile. E. Coyote poses while his family looks on. (KCAW/Redick)

Dancers perform in a flash mob in front of St. Michael’s Cathedral. (KCAW/Redick).

A small astronaut goes out exploring in front of Silver Basin. (KCAW/Redick)