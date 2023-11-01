An unmanned fishing vessel sank while at anchor in Sitka Sound on Friday night. The Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and a local marine salvage company spent the weekend responding.



In an interview with KCAW, Lieutenant Trevor Layman said the Coast Guard received an automated distress alert around 6 p.m. on Friday. The 34-foot F/V Fram was sinking in Eliason Harbor. The Coast Guard first determined that no one was on the boat at the time of its sinking, and began cleanup and salvage efforts.

At the time of the boat’s sinking, fuel was actively discharging in the water. Working with marine salvage company Hanson Maritime, they set a containment boom, and a team of divers plugged the vents that were releasing fuel. They recovered around 60 gallons of fuel on the boat. Then on Sunday, the boat was towed to a new location and the containment boom was removed from the area.