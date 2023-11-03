Members of the Sitka Homeless Coalition accept a $12,000 contribution from Sitka Tribe of Alaska Social Services Department in January 2023. The contribution will go towards building a cabin for the Hitx’i Saani, or “Little Houses” project. (Sitka Homeless Coalition/2023).

The Sitka Homeless Coalition is launching its annual “Shelter Sitka” fundraiser, which will run through the end of 2023. They’ve also started a new dinner program in partnership with AC Lakeside, and they’re gearing up to accept winter donations through Project Homeless Connect.

Andrew Hinton and Denise Shaffer joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to share updates on the Hítx’i Sáani (“Little Houses”) construction project, a new dinner program in partnership with AC Lakeside, and upcoming opportunities to get involved. Listen to the full interview here: