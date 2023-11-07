The University of Alaska – Southeast in Sitka is hosting an open house in collaboration with the Sitka Coast Guard Spouses and Women’s Association. Community members and prospective students can learn about online and in-person course offerings and tour the ceramics studio and welding lab. Advisor Katie Sill joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the event. Listen to the full interview below:

The open house will be held Tuesday, November 14 from 6-8 pm. Information sessions will focus on transferring to the UA system, accessing tuition assistance, and using GI benefits for veterans. For more information, call Katie at 907-747-7707.