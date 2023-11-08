Next up for BIHA: The construction of two additional four-plexes in Kaasda He’en Shanaa’x. Although BIHA’s mission targets tribal citizens, some proposed developments will be available to all Sitka residents.

Sitka’s tribal housing organization has expansion plans – that could indirectly relieve the housing crunch facing all residents.

The Baranof Island Housing Authority is preparing to move forward with the construction of a pair of new four-plexes in its Indian River Road neighborhood, and to develop an additional twenty lots on Herb Didrickson Drive.

BIHA executive director Cliff Richter laid out his organization’s plans for the Sitka Chamber of Commerce Wednesday afternoon (11-8-23), as part of the chamber’s autumn speaker series on the Sitka Housing Crisis.

BIHA has developed 180 housing units in Sitka since the 1980s, and currently manages 90 rentals under a variety of programs to support the needs of tribal citizens. In the following excerpt of his remarks, Richter explained that not all BIHA land development is limited to Alaska Native buyers .

“When I say ‘sell lots’ – to be clear – what that’s probably going to look like is there’ll be some sort of a program designed to sell lots to Sitka tribal citizens, or at least tiered in that way because of the funding source and because of BIHA’s mission. Those lots would be eligible on some sort of a tiered system. We still have to flesh this out, but maybe for 60 days it’s open to tribal citizens, and then after that maybe members of other tribes are eligible. And then maybe after another 60 days, it’s open to the community, if there are any lots remaining. So that’s kind of the vision for that. And then, you know, maybe we keep 10 Lots for ourselves, maybe we keep two – it’s kind of fluid, and we make an informed business decision as we learn more. The other thing is after meeting with (Sitka Planning director) Amy Ainslie and just studying what’s going on in Sitka, we’re heavily considering creating some smaller lots too, not only to drive the cost down, but also to maximize the number of lots that we create. Probably between 4,000-6,000 square foot lots. We’re going to look at that and see if it’s feasible. What Sitka needs is more of everything. But we think this is a good way to go for this project.”

While “a majority” of BIHA’s efforts are focused on tribal housing needs, director Cliff Richter said there are occasional opportunities for other residents to benefit from BIHA developments. Plus, there’s a “ripple effect” as creating additional housing for tribal citizens eases pressure in Sitka’s broader housing market. (KCAW/Woolsey)

Richter said that the development of the lots on Herb Didrickson Drive were the result of a $3-million contribution from the Sitka Tribe’s share of American Rescue Plan funding. Richter also said BIHA was dusting off plans drawn up in 2015 for a pocket neighborhood, along the lines of the Sitka Community Land Trust cottage development on Halibut Point Road, which was considered experimental when it was proposed, but which he now regarded as “very successful.”

During audience Q&A, chamber board member Loren Olsen emphasized that by building housing for tribal citizens, BIHA was easing the housing crunch for all Sitkans. “It’s a ripple effect,” he said.