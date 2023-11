Cast members perform a radio play, complete with sound effects, at Sitka’s 2018 Radio Adventure Hour. (Bobbi Jordan/2018).

Radio Adventure Hour returns to Sitka with four short plays exploring the theme “Legendary.” Bailey Craig, Catherine Rogers, and Shannon Haugland joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the event. Listen to the full interview here:

Radio Adventure Hour will be Friday, November 10 at 7 pm at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online.