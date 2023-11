The 11th Airborne Division Band marching in this year’s Alaska Day parade. (KCAW/Rose/2023)

Tom Steinbrunner is the Executive Director of Alaska VA Healthcare System. He joined SEARHC’s rural veteran liaison George Bennett Sr. for KCAW’s morning interview ahead of the Veterans Day holiday to discuss services available to local veterans. Listen to their conversation here:

Veterans can call 1-800-827-1000 to opt into benefits or file a claim. More information is also available at www.va.gov or by contacting Bennett at 907-738-3688.