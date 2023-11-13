The Baranof Island Housing Authority (BIHA) and Sitka Tribe of Alaska are partnering to assess tribal housing needs in Sitka with a community survey. Leah Mason and Cliff Richter of BIHA joined KCAW for the morning interview to discuss the survey, which closes on November 21. Listen to their conversation here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023
Allen Marine Drawing – ends 4/6/23
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 10/8/23