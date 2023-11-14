An Air Station Sitka Jayhawk returns from a mission. The Coast Guard has yet to provide an official explanation for Monday night’s crash (11-13-23). Responders from Petersburg report marginal weather conditions, with 40-knot winds and blowing snow and rain. (Don Kluting photo)

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crashed around 10:40 p.m. last night (Monday, 11-13-23) on Read Island in Farragut Bay, about 22 miles northwest of Petersburg. There were four crew members aboard, and all survived.

Two personnel were severely injured in the crash. The other two received only minor injuries.

The crew of the downed Jayhawk helicopter were on their way from Air Station Sitka to assist the Lydia Marie, a commercial crabbing vessel, which was taking on water near Farragut Bay.

Following the helicopter crash, U.S. Coast Guard cutters Elderberry and Douglas Denman responded to the flooding vessel. At the time of the initial response, the crew of the Lydia Marie had contained the flooding to a manageable level.

Several agencies, including Petersburg Search and Rescue and EMS, came to assist the downed helicopter. Air Station Sitka sent another helicopter to take all four crewmembers to Petersburg Medical Center. They were later evacuated to Seattle for a higher level of care.

District 17 spokesperson Petty Officer First Class Shannon Kearney says that the Coast Guard doesn’t have any preliminary information on the cause of the crash.

“We are working to launch a full investigation,” she said, “and any information that we get from the investigation, we’ll be forthcoming with.”

Petersburg Search and Rescue volunteers reported strong winds and snowfall in the area. According to the National Weather Service, there was reduced visibility across the area from rain and snow storms, and wind speeds reached up to 45 miles per hour.

Sitka’s municipal administrator, John Leach, is a former Coast Guard pilot. In a statement, he wrote, “Through the doors of Air Station Sitka walk the world’s finest aircrews, conquering some of the most formidable conditions on Earth to execute their duties and ensure our collective safety. My sincere sympathy and unwavering support go out to all those affected by last night’s mishap. They embody true heroism, and CBS stands in support of our community heroes. Semper Paratus.”

Despite working in sometimes-extreme conditions, Coast Guard aviators have posted a strong safety record in Alaska. The last loss of an Air Station Sitka helicopter was thirteen years ago, during a routine flight off the coast of La Push, Washington. Three of the four crew on board died in the accident.